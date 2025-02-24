Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United tickets: Steel City derby sale dates and prices confirmed
The Steel City’s two professional clubs are back in the same division and met earlier this season for the first time since the 2018/19 campaign.
Bragging rights went to the red side of the city, as Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United secured a 1-0 win.
However, the Owls will have an opportunity to exact revenge when they welcome their bitter rivals to Hillsborough on Sunday, March 16 for a 12:30pm kick-off.
Demand for tickets will be high and the Owls have now confirmed prices and sale dates.
Here are all the key ticket details ahead of the second Steel City derby of the season.
How much are Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United tickets?
Unsurprisingly, the game has been awarded ‘Category A’ status. This means the cheapest adult ticket for non-members will be £45 and the most expensive will be £54.
Tickets in the Kop: £45 for adults, £35 for concessions, £20 for under-17s, £15 for under-11s and £5 for under-5s.
Tickets in the North Stand and Grandstand: £50 for adults, £40 for concessions, £20 for under-17s, £15 for under-11s and £5 for under-5s.
Tickets in South Stand: £54 for adults, £44 for concessions, £20 for under-17s, £15 for under-11s and £5 for under-5s.
When do Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United tickets go on sale?
Monday, February 24, 9am: Season ticket holders, Owls members and Owls Foundation members
Thursday, February 27, 9am: Supporters with 50 or more ticket priority points
Friday, February 28, 9am: Supporters with 40 or more ticket priority points
Monday, March 3, 9am: Supporters with 30 or more ticket priority points
Tuesday, March 4, 9am: Supporters with 20 or more ticket priority points
Tuesday, March 4, 2pm: Supporters with 10 or more ticket priority points
How can I buy Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United tickets?
Tickets will be available to buy online, at the ticket office, or over the phone on 03700 201867 (option one).
Can I buy an Owls membership?
The sale of memberships will be paused until the fixture has been played due to restrictions and safety reasons.
How can I buy tickets for the away end as a Sheffield United fan?
Ticket details for the away end will be released in due course.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.