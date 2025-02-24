Sheffield United and Leeds United are set to lock horns under the lights at Bramall Lane.

The Blades and the Whites have been the Championship’s most impressive sides this season, staking strong claims for returns to the Premier League.

There are two automatic promotion slots up for grabs but both outfits have their sights set on the title.

Leeds emerged victorious from their last battle, putting on a show as they put Sheffield United to the sword in a 2-0 win.

Chris Wilder’s men will be out for revenge on their home turf, with top spot theirs if they can claim three points.

The Yorkshire Post have predicted how the sides will line up in South Yorkshire.

Sheffield United (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: Michael Cooper

There has arguably not been a better goalkeeper in the Championship this season thanCooper. He looks nailed on to start between the sticks.

Right-back: Harry Clarke

Alfie Gilchrist may have been in without a shout but the on-loan Chelsea defender is reportedly carrying a knock.

Centre-back: Anel Ahmedhodzic

A key figure for the Blades, he will need to be on top form against Leeds’ lethal attacking contingent.

Centre-back: Jack Robinson

Rob Holding impressed off the bench against Luton Town but the balance and leadership Robinson brings may prove crucial.

Left-back: Harrison Burrows

Wilder has a decision to make at left-back, with Sam McCallum also an option. Burrows replaced McCallum from the bench at Luton Town and could be reinstated to the starting XI.

Central midfield: Vinicius Souza

An important figure for the Blades, the Brazilian’s quality could be key against Leeds’ talented midfield.

Central midfield: Sydie Peck

Arguably one of the biggest headaches Wilder has relates to his choice of central midfield pairing. There have been question marks over the effectiveness of a Hamza Choudhury-Souza partnership and Peck’s tenacity could prove useful.

Right wing: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Leeds were linked with the winger in the summer window before he sealed a move to Bramall Lane. Daniel Farke likes his full-backs to bomb on and Rak-Sakyi could be used to exploit gaps.

Attacking midfield: Gustavo Hamer

Another former Leeds target, Hamer could be back fit. If the playmaker is at full sharpness, Wilder may be tempted to reintroduce him to the starting XI.

Left wing: Ben Brereton Diaz

Another tough call and it would not be a huge surprise to see Callum O’Hare introduced after his bright cameo at Luton. However, Brereton Diaz gets the nod for our predicted XI.

Forward: Tyrese Campbell

Wilder may have Kieffer Moore and Tom Cannon back at his disposal but Campbell’s pace could prove effective against Leeds’ centre-backs.

Leeds United (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: Illan Meslier

The Frenchman has come under fire this season but calls for a change between the sticks have died down of late. He has Farke’s trust and appears highly likely to retain his spot.

Right-back: Jayden Bogle

Farke believes Bogle, signed from Sheffield United in the summer, is the best right-back in the division. Looks like a shoo-in to start.

Centre-back: Joe Rodon

Another player highly unlikely to drop out of the starting XI, Rodon has been ever-present since his return to Elland Road in the summer.

Centre-back: Pascal Struijk

Ethan Ampadu was at fault for Sunderland’s opener last week before Struijk came on to steal the show with a brace. Restoring the Rodon-Struijk partnership may prove tempting.

Left-back: Junior Firpo

His ability in the final third is crucial for Leeds and another start appears likely.

Central midfield: Ethan Ampadu

Reinstating Struijk at centre-back would allow Ampadu to move back into his natural position in midfield.

Central midfield: Ao Tanaka

Many believe an Ampadu-Tanaka pivot has the potential to be the division's best midfield pairing. Joe Rothwell helped turn the tide against Sunderland but may face a battle to get back in the starting XI, while Ilia Gruev flattered to deceive against the Black Cats.

Right wing: Daniel James

The jet-heeled wideman has given many full-backs nightmares this season. It would be a surprise to see him on the bench.

Attacking midfield: Brenden Aaronson

Leeds may not dominate possession against the Blades, therefore the American’s work off the ball could be crucial.

Left wing: Largie Ramazani

There have been doubts over Manor Solomon’s fitness and this is not the type of game to risk a player who may not reach the level of sharpness required. Largie Ramazani and Wilfried Gnonto are more than capable deputies and the former gets the nod in our predicted XI.

Forward: Joel Piroe

