'Critical': Danny Rohl reveals how some harsh words inspired Anthony Musaba's match-winning contribution for Sheffield Wednesday
As far as Danny Rohl was concerned, it was forged towards the end of the working week at the club’s Middlewood Road training ground - on the back of some harsh words prior to that.
Rohl said: “Anthony’s performance was a little bit weak on Tuesday at the first training session.
"I was very, very critical of him because sometimes when you train (like that) and then want to change something in the game, it’s hard for the direction.
"The way he trained on Thursday and Friday was what I wanted to see and the reason why I told my player that he has a chance to score at the weekend because he invested and his mindset and focus was clear. He took the last chance.
"I am looking forward and am happy for him because he needs self-confidence. Last season, he was a big, big player for us.”
Musaba’s strike came shortly after Albion levelled as the pendulum swung back in the hosts’ direction as the Owls picked up three points for the first time since August 11.
Rohl added: "In this league, it goes so quick in one direction or the other. It’s sometimes 50-50 moments and you can speak about a 2-2 or a defeat and then it arrives that I answer other questions like ‘What was wrong today?’
"We had a match plan and invested a lot this week and our intensity and investment was right.
"The second balls were important for me and it was a good step forward and we won duels. When you win more duels, you create more. It was good to see, but it really was a small step and not more."