Danny Rohl begs his Sheffield Wednesday players 'be the hero' after another limp display in front of goal

Danny Rohl has challenged his Sheffield Wednesday players to "be the hero" after a lack of sharpness and a lack of hunger for goals cost them against Swansea City.

The Swans went home with a 0-0 draw in a game where the only saves were made by James Beadle to touch a Jay Fulton volley onto a post, and deny Ronald.

There was no lack of effort from the Owls but they badly need the eye of the tiger after 11 goals from their first 11 Championship matches – four of them coming at once against Plymouth Argyle on the opening weekend.

The first-half Marvin Johnson centre which passed across goal without a touch was a case in point.

"Two guys at the second post, we are not ready to attack,"said Rohl. "Be off the back of the opponent, sprint to the second post, easy goaL

"It's an easy life – you can score but we are not ready at the moment.

"We don't see what happens and say, 'Okay, I'm sharp.' This is what I want to see in the next games from my team.

"It doesn't matter who, every player has had opportunties, every player gets the chances for minutes.

FRUSTRATION: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

"Be the game-changer, be the hero, be the scorer.

"I will push, push, push."

The lack of goal threat is clearly becoming a frustrating theme for the young German manager.

"I think (it was) the same story, we invest, we try, we got the final third and we missed opportunites," he said.

"When I look now, the biggest issue is we had no shots on target.

"We created opportunities first half, second half. We are very nasty against the ball at the moment, well organised, we're doing well as a team but we weant to win games at home and to do that we have to be clinical, attack the space and bring numbers of players into the box.

"This is the point where we are at the moment, just as our position in the table (suggests).

"I'm convinced with some more goals and this performance we can go in another direction.

"It's a long season and we'll try and turn it in another direction.

"The good thing is we have clean sheets, this is helpful.

"We had Bristol (City) 0-0, today 0-0, QPR 1-1, these are small steps in our journey but we want to make bigger steps, huge steps forward, and we can do it, I believe in this group.

"We've improved in the last six or seven games after Millwall but I've spoken about this, I want to win games."

Swansea coach Luke WIlliams summed it up when he said: "It wasn't a classic, it was a tough, scrappy game and I think both teams deserved the point."

The flat atmosphere at Hillsborough suited the visitors, who exploitedit well.