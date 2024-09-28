Danny Rohl on why Sheffield Wednesday's dramatic Championship win over West Brom was a 'small step and not more'

SHEFFIELD Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl prasied his side’s efforts following a dramatic 3-2 victory over table-topping West Brom, but insisted that the triumph was ‘a small step and nothing more.’

Without a win in their previous five Championship matches since the opening weekend of the season, the Owls were full value for a 2-0 interval lead, with the hosts going in front on nine minutes when Marvin Johnson’s cross-shot was diverted into his own net by Darnell Furlong.

Josh Windass headed in a fine second from Akin Famewo’s searching long ball.

Albion bought on several of their leading players in the second period and reduced the arrears midway through the half through a seventh goal of the season from the prolific Josh Maja.

The Midlanders pushed forward and levelled when substitute Alex Mowatt’s downward shot fortitously bounced over James Beadle on 84 minutes.

Wednesday dusted themselves down and instantly regained the lead when another replacement in Anthony Musaba tucked the ball away from Barry Bannan’s pass as the winger followed up his goal in the 3-0 win over Albion at the end of last term with another goalscoring contribution.

On his assessment of the game, Rohl said: “It was a good performance. We defended very well and the team were compact and it was not easy to come through.

"All the three goals we scored were fantastic and what we want to do.

"For 3-2, it was a good deep run from Barry and it was a similar situation against Luton where we also had a big chance before we scored. This was fantastic.

"But for me, the win is just a small step and not more. For us, it’s about consistency and consistently taking points. But more important for me is to have consistency and high performance.

"It means not 50, 60 or 78 minutes like at Luton. Today again, there were phases where we dropped a little bit but came back and we need these performances to take points against teams over 90-plus minutes and on Wednesday we will see how consistently we perform and if we do it, we have a chance to take something.

"2-0 is always a difficult result and we had chances for three or four-nil and then the game is over. We didn’t and we know that 2-1 is always close as they have so much quality and the reason why they are top of the table and they need no so many chances to score.

"But today, we came back and stayed in the game and for me, this is so important after going back to 2-2 and dropping down. They didn’t create more pressure and we went to 3-2 and I think, for me, we deserved it today.