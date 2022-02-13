Darren Moore sess the positives as Sheffield Wednesday outplay league leader Rotherham United but lose

Both managers agreed the Owls were the better side at Hillsborough on Sunday but Rotherham United won 2-0 with goals from Freddie Ladapo and Michael Smith.

Rather than dwell on the negatives of his side's failure to properly work Millers goalkeeper Josh Vickers from their chances, manager Moore prefered to dwell on the positives.

MIXED EMOTIONS: Darren Moore was pleased with the way Sheffield Wednesday played at home to Rotherham United

"It was a dominant display from us," he commented. "Some of our work on and off the ball was exceptional.

"I don't want the boys to feel despondent. The big thing for us is to move on quickly. We have to continue what we are doing.

"It was a good, dominant display. If I had one small critique, it is we have to be more ruthless.

"We should have been out of sight before their first goal.

"We will play far worse than that this season and win.

"Sometimes you have to take the rough and smooth."

The Owls were without their two leading strikers, Lee Gregory and Josh Windass, through injury. Neither are expected to be back for Wednesday's visit of Accrington Stanley.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was in many respects the best player on the pitch but his finishing did not reach the same standards and his strike partner Callum Paterson has now gone 21 games without scoring, albeit he has played in a variety of positions in that time.

Mendez-Laing, who was rested in midweek, went off with muscle tightness but is not a major concern for the Accrington game.

Liam Palmer had a penalty appeal turned away but more frustrating for the hosts was their belief that the 60th-minute corner Ladapo scored from should not have been given.

"The first goal was debatable," said Moore. "It didn't look like the ball had gone out.

"I am happy with where we are at physically and mentally as the team.

"After that performance you'd expect the right result."