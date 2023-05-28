All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Former Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and England physio Alan Smith dies

Sheffield Wednesday are mourning the loss of their former physiotherapist Alan Smith, who also served England and Rotherham United amongst others.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 28th May 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 11:55 BST

Smith has died aged 74.

His 11-year association with his boyhood club began in 1983 when he joined the staff at Hillsborough having previously worked for Darlington, Rotherham and Blackpool.

In 1992-93 he saved Paul Warhurst's life when the versatile player swallowed his tongue in a UEFA Cup game against Spora Luxembourg.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Smith was drafted onto Bobby Robson's England coaching staff in 1986 and would later join the set-up permanently as a physio at two World Cups and two European Championships, starting with Euro 96 and ending with the World Cup in Japan and South Korea.

He also worked with the age-group sides.

In all, he worked with the Football Association for 24 years, and was awarded a silver international cap for his service in 2003.

His son Paul had eight years as the Owls' head physiotherapist after he left Hillsborough, and the pair worked together in their own medical practice.

IN MOURNING: Former Sheffield Wednesday physio Alan Smith has died aged 74IN MOURNING: Former Sheffield Wednesday physio Alan Smith has died aged 74
IN MOURNING: Former Sheffield Wednesday physio Alan Smith has died aged 74

In 2015, Smith received a lifetime achievement award from the Football Medical Association for his service to football.

Related topics:Alan SmithEnglandHillsboroughBlackpool