Former Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and England physio Alan Smith dies

Sheffield Wednesday are mourning the loss of their former physiotherapist Alan Smith, who also served England and Rotherham United amongst others.

Smith has died aged 74.

His 11-year association with his boyhood club began in 1983 when he joined the staff at Hillsborough having previously worked for Darlington, Rotherham and Blackpool.

In 1992-93 he saved Paul Warhurst's life when the versatile player swallowed his tongue in a UEFA Cup game against Spora Luxembourg.

Smith was drafted onto Bobby Robson's England coaching staff in 1986 and would later join the set-up permanently as a physio at two World Cups and two European Championships, starting with Euro 96 and ending with the World Cup in Japan and South Korea.

He also worked with the age-group sides.

In all, he worked with the Football Association for 24 years, and was awarded a silver international cap for his service in 2003.

His son Paul had eight years as the Owls' head physiotherapist after he left Hillsborough, and the pair worked together in their own medical practice.

