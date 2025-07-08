It is relevant here in Yorkshire because two of the leading candidates are familiar managers on this patch, one who is still in a position – however tenuous that may be – and the other a legend at his club who was unceremoniously dumped after failing to win promotion.
Ruud van Nistelrooy lost his job as Leicester manager towards the end of June having failed to keep the Foxes in the Premier League.
So here are the latest odds for the next Leicester City manager, courtesy of BetVictor
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.