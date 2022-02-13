Sheffield Wednesday 0 Rotherham United 2 - player ratings

Had the Owls been more ruthless up front, they would surely have done the league double over their neighbours this season. As it was, Rotherham cemented their lead at the top of League One after some mixed performances.

Sheffield Wednesday

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – very little to do 6

GOALS DIFFERENCE: Nathaniel Mendez-Laing provided everything but the goal for Sheffield Wednesday, whereas Rotherham United's Michael Smith did find the net

Sam Hutchinson – generally good but picked up a booking for a foul on Ollie Rathbone 7

Liam Palmer – had a couple of first-half shots but neither tested Josh Vickers enough - and a penalty appeal 8

Jack Hunt – got forward well but missed a good chance shortly before he was withdrawn 6

George Byers – solid midfield performance 6

Massimo Luongo – his highlight was a terrific pass early on to switch the play to Hunt 7

Marvin Johnson – no surprise he found the first half tough running through mud, but disappointing in the second 5

Barry Bannan – a sporadic influence but he ran hard and his free-kick was one of the few shots Vickers had to make a good save from 7

Callum Paterson – desperately needs a goal 5

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing – good in everything but his finishing 7

Substitutes:

Sylla Sow (for Hunt, 78) – unlucky the second goal took the wind out of Wednesday sails before he could make an impact 5

Florian Kamberi (for Mendez-Laing, 83) – N/A

Jaden Brown (for Bannan, 87) – N/A

Not used: Berahino, Waldock, Wildsmith, Brennan.

Rotherham United

Josh Vickers – came out on top with a one-on-one with Mendez-Laing and made a good save from Bannan's free-kick, but should have been worked harder 7

Michael Ihiekwe – played his part in another clean sheet 6

Richard Wood – the pick of the Rotherham back three 7

Wes Harding – had it tough dealing with Mendez-Laing 6

Dan Barlaser – sacrificed some creativity to mark Bannan but it was his corner Freddie Ladapo scored from 6

Chiedozie Ogbene – like Johnson for Wednesday, he was disappointingly subdued 6

Jamie Lindsay – looked a good pick for the conditions but failed to impose himself 5

Ben Wiles – hard work but unable to provide much quality on a terrible pitch 6

Shane Ferguson – more defender than winger, he did a steady job but was unable to get over the crosses Paul Warne's team feeds off 6

Michael Smith – beautiful finish to end the contest 7

Freddie Ladapo – got the roar of the crowd he deserved after March's Hillsborough winner was scored behind closed doors 7

Substitutes:

Ollie Rathbone (for Lindsay, 46) – made Rotherham much better when he came off the bench 8

Jordi Osei-Tutu (for Ferguson, 78) – debut to leave Millers fans wanting to see more of him 6

Joe Mattock (for Ladapo, 87) – N/A