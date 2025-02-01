On an afternoon when they simply had to win, Sheffield Wednesday paid the price for a wasted first half.

The Owls took too long to get into their stride against relegation-threatened Luton Town, a side with the joint-worst away record in the Championship.

Danny Rohl's team fell behind to a screamer from Alfie Doughty and failed to issue any kind of response in a drab first period played out on a pitch bearing the scars of winter.

Wednesday came to life after the interval and scored a deserved equaliser through substitute Michael Smith's penalty but could not find a winner in the final half an hour in the face of resolute defending.

The upshot of a frustrating draw against a team that had picked up just one point from their previous seven games is that the Owls sit two points adrift of the play-off places.

It has the feel of a damaging result for Wednesday after failing to take advantage of West Brom's shock defeat at Plymouth Argyle.

If there was any doubt, Saturday's performance showed that more reinforcements are required to give Rohl's side the extra push they need.

With the ink still drying on the loan signing of Dutch winger Ibrahim Cissoko, the Owls did the early running without threatening the Luton goal.

Michael Smith equalised for the Owls but they could not find a winner. (Photo: Steve Ellis)

Callum Paterson had half an opening after finding himself in space in the right channel but his dangerous low cross was cut out by Mark McGuinness.

Jacob Brown headed the game's first chance over for the visitors and that signalled a shift in momentum.

Wednesday saw off a succession of corners but were helpless to prevent Doughty from opening the scoring with a long-range stunner.

The ball was cushioned into his path by Carlton Morris 20 yards out and the winger unleashed a rasping drive that flew across James Beadle and into the far corner.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Danny Rohl and his side. (Photo: Steve Ellis)

There was encouragment for the Owls in their record of picking up the most points in the Championship from losing positions.

On the flip side, Luton were statistically the league's worst team at protecting leads but they got to the interval without alarm.

Wednesday failed to test Town goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski in the first period, Josh Windass dragging their only attempt well wide.

The half-time whistle was greeted by a smattering of boos and Rohl responded with a double change, introducing Smith and new signing Stuart Armstrong.

With Rohl's words still ringing in their ears, the Owls came out full of intent and with an urgency that was lacking in the opening 45 minutes.

Kaminski palmed away Shea Charles' dangerous corner from under his crossbar and Barry Bannan lashed a shot over from the next one.

After Yan Valery took too long to get a shot away in a promising position, Djeidi Gassama had a low strike saved at his near post by Kaminski and Di’Shon Bernard sliced a bouncing ball over.

Luton could only bail water for so long as Gassama took centre stage.

The tricky winger threatened a goal of the season contender when he slalomed his way into the box, forcing Lamine Fanne into a wild challenge from behind.

Referee Ben Toner duly pointed to the spot and Smith's penalty beat Kaminski for power to give the Owls the lifeline they craved.

Wednesday laid siege to the Luton goal as they went in search of a winner, Kaminski tested by a fierce effort from Smith before watching Windass blaze the rebound well over.

Town's goal continued to lead a charmed life, Gassama failing to turn the ball home after Kaminski got down well to deny Windass.

Josh Bowler dragged a rare Luton chance wide but it was all Wednesday in the closing stages, Gassma seeing a shot blocked in just one example of desperate Luton defending.

Charles brought an expectant gasp from the home crowd when he found himself in space in the area but the Owls knew it was not their day when his effort was deflected over.

Sheffield Wednesday: Beadle, Lowe, Bernard (Johnson 81), Lowe (Armstrong 46), Bannan, Windass, Paterson (Smith 46), Ihiekwe, Valery, Gassama, S Charles. Substitutes unused: P Charles, Chalobah, Ingelsson, Ugbo, Valentin, Otegbayo.

Goals: Smith (60 pen).

Luton Town: Kaminski, Walters (Hashioka 72), Andersen, McGuinness, Aasgaard (Naismith 87), Morris, Clark, Brown (Bowler 64), Fanne, Johnson, Doughty (Alli 72). Substitutes unused: Krul, Adebayo, Nakamba, Walsh, Nelson.

Goals: Doughty (31).