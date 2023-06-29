All Sections
Sheffield Wednesday fans will be able to attend Spanish pre-season friendly

Sheffield Wednesday have announced a friendly against Real Murcia as part of a Spanish pre-season camp.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 29th Jun 2023, 11:41 BST

The Owls have had to finalise plans for their week-long preparations in Spain without a manager to sign them off after the departure of Darren Moore and his backroom staff around three weeks after securing promotion to the Championship.

But it emerged in Spain earlier this week that they would be one of a host of British clubs heading to the internationally-renowned Pinatarense Sports Centre in July. Rotherham United and Bradford City are amongst them.

The Owls' game against the Spanish third-tier side will be on July 18, and is open to supporters. The first-team squad will head out for the camp on the Saturday, July 15.

VENUE: Sheffield Wednesday are due to face local side at the Pinatar Arena next monthVENUE: Sheffield Wednesday are due to face local side at the Pinatar Arena next month
The team has three other fixtures in the schedule, against York City (July 8), Chesterfield July 11) and Doncaster Rovers (July 25).

Wednesday are due to kick off the new English season at home to Southampton on August 4.

They are working behind the scenes to appoint a new manager with former Wednesday centre-back Dean Smith emerging as the favourite. Smith took Aston Villa into the Premier League, and his most recent job was as Leicester City's interim manager during last season's run-in but he was unable to save them from relegation.

Slaven Bilic, Nathan Jones, Paul Ince and former Parma, Fiorentina and Sampdoria coach Giuseppe Iachini are other managers linked.

