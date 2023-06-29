Sheffield Wednesday fans will be able to attend Spanish pre-season friendly

The Owls have had to finalise plans for their week-long preparations in Spain without a manager to sign them off after the departure of Darren Moore and his backroom staff around three weeks after securing promotion to the Championship.

The Owls' game against the Spanish third-tier side will be on July 18, and is open to supporters. The first-team squad will head out for the camp on the Saturday, July 15.

VENUE: Sheffield Wednesday are due to face local side at the Pinatar Arena next month

The team has three other fixtures in the schedule, against York City (July 8), Chesterfield July 11) and Doncaster Rovers (July 25).

They are working behind the scenes to appoint a new manager with former Wednesday centre-back Dean Smith emerging as the favourite. Smith took Aston Villa into the Premier League, and his most recent job was as Leicester City's interim manager during last season's run-in but he was unable to save them from relegation.

