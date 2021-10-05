Sheffield Wednesday, Harrogate Town and Rotherham United secure progress in EFL Trophy

Harrogate's Danilo Orsi celebrates making it 2-0. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

A stoppage-time winner from Florian Kamberi, who fired home from Theo Corbeanu’s cutback, saw the Owls triumph 2-1 at Mansfield Town in their Northern Section Group H game – to register their second straight win in the competition.

Wednesday, who handed a debut to Lewis Gibson, took the lead a few minutes after the hour mark when Lewis Wing headed in Marvin Johnson’s centre.

But the lead was short-lived with ex-Sheffield United midfielder Stephen Quinn firing home the equaliser and proceeding to race towards the 1,600 Owls supporters in the away end and celebrate exuberantly.

Harrogate's Jack Diamond takes on Newcastle's Joe Oliver. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Wednesday had the last laugh, courtesy of Kamberi’s second goal for the club.

Harrogate also clinched their place in the next stage after a 2-0 home win over Newcastle United Under-21s, also in Group H.

Jack Muldoon proved the creator supreme in setting up Town’s two first-half goals.

He seized on a poor pass from United keeper Mark Gillespie to set up Lloyd Kerry for a tidy early opener and slid the ball to Danilo Orsi for an emphatic second just before the break – Orsi’s fourth Trophy goal so far this season.

Action from Harrogate Town v Newcastle Under-21s. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Close-season recruit Hakeem Odoffin scored his first goal for the Millers in their 4-1 home Group E success over Scunthorpe United – to also see them progress to the next stage.

Odoffin fired home from a pass from Kieran Sadlier eight minutes from time to seal victory for the hosts, who were pegged back by plucky Iron, who had trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes.

A strong Millers side took an early lead when Will Grigg scored his fourth goal of the campaign, steering home Wes Harding’s cross, with Freddie Ladapo heading home a second from Tolaji Bola’s neat cross.