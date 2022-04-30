Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore facing anxious wait regarding fitness of Barry Bannan

Wednesday booked their place in the League One play-offs - and a date with Alex Neil's Sunderland - with a flourish with Lee Gregory, Saido Berahino, Jordan Storey and George Byers finding the net in front of over 33,000 fans.

But the sight of Bannan leaving the fray on 82 minutes and appearing to grimace in discomfort was an unwanted one for the Owls, who head to Wearside for the first leg of their semi-final with the Black Cats on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moore said: "We like to give it 24 to 48 hours to settle down. We will then have more of a clear picture. Things can settle down in a couple of days."

Sheffield Wednesday chief Darren Moore.

On an appointment with Sunderland, he continued: "We will have to be detailed. All of the play-off games will be tight.

"Alex Neil has done a great job with Sunderland.

"Our aim was to get in the play-offs and we have got two massive games coming up against Sunderland.

"They will be two great games and we are focused on them."

A pivotal afternoon in the Owls' season started badly when ex-Wednesday striker George Hirst - booed throughout the afternoon - fired the in-form visitors ahead early on.

But the hosts response was strong and smacked of real character on a day when they took their points total at Hillsborough in the regular season to 53, scoring an impressive 48 goals along the way at a rate of just over two goals per game.

Moore said: "It was a great response and I think in the end we deserved the win.

"Portsmouth caused us problems but we were good going forward.

"We got into our passes and rhythm and we got the goals.

"It was a difficult one today but credit to the players because they have been consistently getting better over the season.

"It was all about getting the job done. We knew we had a strong opposition.

"Once we settled down, we got into our rhythm and we played some good stuff.