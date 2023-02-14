Sheffield Wednesday player ratings: Attacking players shine, defensive ones take a night off

So feeble were the Shrimpers, it made some of the Owls performances hard to judge.
Cameron Dawson – got a good view of the game 6
Liam Palmer – like Dawson, unable to shine with so little to do 6
Aden Flint – untested 6
Akim Famewo – effectively on a night off 6
Dennis Adeniran – showed good energy out of position at wing-back 7
George Byers – made the goal in an excellent firsdt-half performance of midfield running. Shame we only saw 45 minutes of it 7
WIll Vaulks – a good performance in midfield 7
Barry Bannan – imperious in the first half, came off the throttle like everyone else in the second 8
Marvin Johnson – made the second goal 7
Josh Windass – two goals 7
Michael Smith – worthy of a goal for the work he put in 7
Substitutes:
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (for Byers, 46) – did well to create the third goal 6
Tyreeq Bakinson (for Bannan, 77) – did a steady job 5
Rio Shipston (for Shipston, 90) – N/A
Not used: Stockdale, Alimi-Adetoro, Brown, James, Shipston, Bakinson.