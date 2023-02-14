Sheffield Wednesday player ratings: Attacking players shine, defensive ones take a night off

Sheffield Wednesday claimed an extremely comfortable 3-0 win over Morecambe.

So feeble were the Shrimpers, it made some of the Owls performances hard to judge.

Cameron Dawson – got a good view of the game 6

Liam Palmer – like Dawson, unable to shine with so little to do 6

STAR PERFORMER: Sheffield Wednesday goalscorer Barry Bannan

Aden Flint – untested 6

Akim Famewo – effectively on a night off 6

Dennis Adeniran – showed good energy out of position at wing-back 7

George Byers – made the goal in an excellent firsdt-half performance of midfield running. Shame we only saw 45 minutes of it 7

WIll Vaulks – a good performance in midfield 7

Barry Bannan – imperious in the first half, came off the throttle like everyone else in the second 8

Marvin Johnson – made the second goal 7

Josh Windass – two goals 7

Michael Smith – worthy of a goal for the work he put in 7

Substitutes:

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (for Byers, 46) – did well to create the third goal 6

Tyreeq Bakinson (for Bannan, 77) – did a steady job 5

Rio Shipston (for Shipston, 90) – N/A