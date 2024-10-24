Sheffield Wednesday team news: Danny Rohl feels vindicated with key player set to return

Sheffield Wednesday will have Anthony Musaba back to face Portsmouth on Friday in what Danny Rohl feels is a vindication of his midweek team selection.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There could be more squad management at Fratton Park as Rohl looks to get the freshest team possible for a game they will be expected to win after failing to get full reward for the recent improvement in performances.

Winger Musaba suffered what Rohl called "a minor knock" in the build-up to Tuesday's game and his manager acknowledged he could have made the bench, but he did not want to leave himself to the temptation of over-using him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So as it was, Musaba sat out the 0-0 draw – the first Championship game he has played no part in for Rohl – but is now fully fit to play at Fratton Park.

Asked how the 23-year-old was on Thursday, Rohl replied: "Good, he was on the pitch with the team, he trained, all good. He is available.

"It was the right decision to not put him in the squad on Tuesday, to take no risk , it's good to have him back as an option."

Josh Windass has also been "managed" since the international break having missed training time during it due to some paternal leave and an unspecified minor injury. He came off the bench against the Swans, and instantly improved his team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a good step forward for him, he got some minutes," said Rohl. "It was important.

BALANCING ACT: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

"He started well into the game and after two days' recovery I have the feeling the boys are very sharp. Even thought it was a very short session you feel the energy, they are hungry for the next game."

With no fresh injuries or suspensions to deal with, Rohl must decide what changes if any are needed to add extra energy and cutting edge to a squad which has shown plenty of the former but not enough of the latter recently.

"It will be a mixture of everything we need, which players are fresh and we want to win so hopefully I make the right decisions," he said when asked about his team.

"But of course it's about game management.