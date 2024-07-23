Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Ian Poveda an option but far from a certainty as Danny Rohl seeks 'cherries on the cream'
The Colombian international joined from Leeds United in January. A permanent signing was discussed but the parties agreed on a loan which made Poveda a free agent this summer, his Elland Road contract having expired.
Injuries meant the creative player featured in only 10 of 18 matches last season and he did not score but the Manchester City youth product impressed sufficiently for Rohl to want to bring him back.
With plenty of Championship interest, Rohl has warned bringing the 24-year-old back is far from a foregone conclusion, however.
"We have what we want to do, but then there is the player’s side and the agent’s side,” he said. “There must be a match and maybe there are some things that are not a match.
"Ian Poveda is not under contract, we will look in the end where he is and what we can do, but it must be a decision together.”
West Bromwich Albion, Cardiff City, Luton Town and Sunderland have all been linked with Poveda this summer.
Even after signing Nathaniel Chalobah, Charlie McNeill, James Beadle, Olaf Kobacki, Svante Ingelsson, Jamal Lowe, Yan Valery, Ben Hamer and Max Lowe, and re-engaging the likes of Barry Bannan, Josh Windass, Liam Palmer and Di'Shon Bernard, Rohl is still looking to add "cherries on the cream" to every department of his team whether from outside or within.
Rohl, who has extended James Beadle's loan from Brighton and Hove Albion into a second season admitted this week a finger injury to summer signing Ben Hamer has opened the door to potentially signing a third goalkeeper.
Assessing what he has and what he needs, Rohl said: “I think there is still one (attacking) position open – minimum one.
"Up front there is something open, in midfield there could be something open, in defence, at goalkeeper there may be something open.
"I think we are really in a good way at the moment but to achieve bigger goals we have to do something (more). We have to look for the cherry on the cream, this is our job.”
But Rohl, who gave Bailey Cadamarteri his breakthrough last season, is looking for academy players to supplement the squad too, perhaps in different ways to how they imagined.
Teenage winger Sean Fusire is with the first team on their training camp in Austria and Germany, where Rohl is looking at him in central midfield roles having seen loan target Matthew Craig join League One Barnsley instead.
"Sean has really impressed in the last two weeks and it will be really interesting to see him in the six (holding midfield) or eight (box-to-box role). Against Salzburg we tried to play him as a winger and we will see him at six or eight and see.
"In my mind we (will) have five number sixes (in the squad), always that the fifth is a young player from the academy to give space to improve him.”
