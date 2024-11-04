DANNY ROHL says his Sheffield Wednesday players are having to learn in the classroom rather than on the pitch at the moment, after being handed some harsh lessons at Hillsborough on Saturday.

The Owls go into Tuesday's Championship match at home to Norwich City on the back of a chastening 6-2 defeat to Watford, a team who have struggled on their travels this season.

Vakoun Bayo scored four goals in the space of half an hour to take the game away from Rohl's side.

Ordinarily a coach would want to work through the problems the Hornets exposed but this week's schedule does not offer such a luxury for any Championship side.

"We don't really have time for training," says Rohl, who does at least have the advantage of back-to-back home games.

Instead Rohl is reliant on showing his players video clips of what went wrong on Saturday, and he says it is something he is becoming better at having only recently started his second year in charge of a team.

"I always try not to make it too long but it's dificult for me, my meetings are 25, 30, 40 minutes sometimes," he said. "At the moment it's a big part of our training weeks.

"It's important there's a structure in the meetings and then we go into details. Our basic patterns are right, we know what we have to do so now we really speak in detials about body positions and small things.

"When I arrived it was not easy for the players to focus over 30 minutes or 25 minutes but now they are used to it.

"Sometimes I compare the matchplan to what we did in the game, soemtimes it's about our ptrinciple, what we can do, then it's about the four phases - with the ball, without the ball, the two transition moments. There is also set pieces but this is normally a second meeeting.

"Beside the team meetings we have individual meetings and feedback meetings with me or my assistants. This is important when they don't train so much on the pitch."