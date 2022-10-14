The Owls rejected significant summer interest from Blackpool regarding the 21-year-old, who has been in talks over a new deal with the club for a good while.Moore remains hopeful that they will reach a positive conclusion with the player, who has also attracted further Championship interest.

He said: "The most noticeable one we are talking to at the moment is Fizz. That's the one we have been talking about for some time now.

"I am just pleased to see that the negotiations are still going on with that one. Hopefully, certainly for us and Fizz, there's a positive outcome with it.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru. Picture: Steve Ellis.

"I feel we are at the latter part of it now. Even when you are at the latter stages of it now, I don't think you can ever say a deal is done until it's done and signed and sealed.

"But I feel we are at the latter part and hopefully all parties can come into it. What I have been with Fizz with this season is that he has been adding goals and assists to his game, which is really important for our midfield players.

"We have been getting him in those advanced areas. You have seen a more aggressive approach from him in the final third, which is what we want from him.

Reece James remains sidelined for Saturdays League One trip to Cambridge United, but Mallik Wilks and George are available for the trip to the Fens.Dominic Iorfa is a doubt.

Moore added: "We are all right. We picked up a little bit of knock in training this week with Dominic Iorfa and we will have to assess it really. It's nothing too serious, but it has left him a little bit sore. He will probably be the one behind the scenes, apart from the usual suspects of Dennis (Adeniran) and Akin (Famewo).