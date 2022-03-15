Sheffield Wednesday's Darren Moore has no regrets after tinkering fails to secure victory over Accrington Stanley

A niggle to Lewis Gibson left Moore with no choice but to shuffle his back three, bringing Dominic Iorfa in for a first start since October, but he chose to put Jack Hunt and Lee Gregory on the bench and most controversially substituted Barry Bannan with his side only 1-0 up after 72 minutes.

Asked if he regretted his changes, Moore replied: "No, because Liam Palmer for Jack Hunt, I think everyone would agree he's an equally good player and Lee Gregory has come back from a six-week injury lay-off so in a three-game week we had to manage his minutes.

FRUSTRATIONS: Saido Berahino fails to score with an effort on goal

"He had 60 minutes on Saturday, 30 minutes tonight."

On the decision to replace Bannan with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, he explained: "It was fresh legs in Fizz and with his power and speed I thought it would give them something different to think about. It nearly came off with a run at the end.

"We know Baz is a great player for us., Barry Bannan is not about 20 minutes for us, he's got another nine or 10 games this season and plenty more for the club.

"I make the decisions to win games. The goal came from a set play, I don't think Baz would have done much with it given the height he is.

"We made a change to freshen it up and keep the energy on the pitch."

Gibson's injury is only thought to be a niggle, but will be further investigated in the coming days. Liam Palmer went off with a calf problem, to be replaced by Hunt, who was involved in Callum Paterson's goal.

"If I look back at the game and the chances we created we just didn't have the final touch but we made chances against difficult opponents who made it very difficult for us with their man-for-man marking," said Moore. "We knew they'd come with that style and we created overloads, we just didn't convert some of the chances we created, certainly in the first half.

"It was a lapse in concentration in the end, Bailey saved it but pushed it onto Marvin so it was a scrappy goal.

"We see games like this, very different to Saturday's resounding victory, against opponents playing like their lives depended on it.

"I've got no real problem with the players because against difficult opposition we still created chances and showed a fighting spirit in a different type of goal.

"The disappointment was a lapse in concentration at the end because they didn't have too many chances, I thought our defending was good.

"Football has no loyalty to you and we've witnessed two very different games in the space of four days but I said to the boys there will be more like that ahead of us because everybody can see the finishing line and they know what's needed.

"We've just to make sure we approach the next one in the right manner.

"I can't remember Accrington having too many clear-cut chances on goal which is testament to the team and we've been working hard for that.