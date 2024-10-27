'The goal of my career': Michael Smith beaming after Sheffield Wednesday thunderbolt

“Hands down, the best goal of my career so far.”

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was the reaction from Michael Smith after his thunderbolt from 30 yards secured a comeback victory for Sheffield Wednesday over Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Friday night.

After winning possession in his own half, Smith raced upfield to catch up with play and when Yan Valery cut the ball back to him the big striker met it with a strike that raged and swerved past Pompey goalkeeper Jordan Archer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was on the deck, then trying to catch up and screaming at Yan,” Smith told BBC Radio Sheffield. “If I wasn’t so tired I’d have maybe taken a touch and that goal might never have happened.

Sheffield Wednesday's Michael Smith (left) is mobbed by Barry Bannan after scoring a sensational winner at Portsmouth (Picture: PA).

"it either hits the back of the net or the back of the stand.

“I wish I could say I’ve hit a ball like that before but no, it was special.

“We know how tough this league is so to come here and win is great and we need to back it up next week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith sparked Wednesday’s second-half fightback, after Connor Ogilvie’s opener, by nodding down for Josh Windass to emphatically finish.

Bang: Sheffield Wednesday's Michael Smith scores a stunning winner at Portsmouth (Picture: PA)

The former Pompey striker then sent Wednesday up to 11th, before the weekend games dropped them down, and back-to-back away wins, with an unstoppable first-time strike into the top corner.

Owls boss Rohl said: “It was a fantastic goal to win it. It was an assist and then the goal. He worked hard.

“It is maybe the goal of the week, it was outstanding. I am happy for him and for the team – the second half was a team performance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday are unbeaten in their last three away matches, including a similar comeback win against Coventry earlier this month – and Rohl admitted he used that victory as half-time inspiration.

He said: “The comeback is very strong and we showed big character in the second half.

“At half-time I said that we turned the game against Coventry and we can do it again. We had to win more second balls and be calmer.