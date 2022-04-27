The Owls were indebted to a Lee Gregory hat-trick as they hit back from 2-1 down to pick up three points and move to fourth in the table with one game to go.

Darren Moore's side can finish as high as fourth or as low as seventh as Sunderland, Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers join them in the battle for the remaining three play-off spots.

Given Wednesday have a two-point lead over seventh-placed Wycombe and are a further one point above Sunderland, the equation is simple. Win this weekend and they finish fourth, which means a home tie in the second leg of the play-off semi-finals.

The Owls host Portsmouth at Hillsborough on Saturday but despite having little to play for, Danny Cowley's side will be no pushovers. Pompey are unbeaten in five games and have beaten Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United in recent weeks to throw spanners into those clubs automatic promotion bids.

A draw is only good enough for Moore's side if one of the three clubs below them fails to win or if Wycombe earn victory at Burton by a goal or less. The Owls, Sunderland and Plymouth all have the same goal difference while the Chairboys is two worse off than the sides above them.

Sunderland take on Morecambe on Saturday while Plymouth face MK Dons.

HAT-TRICK HERO: Lee Gregory's three goals in the 3-2 win at Fleetwood Town kept the Owls on course to reach the play-offs. Picture: PA Wire.

If the Owls lose this weekend, dropped points for Plymouth or Wycombe will see them over the line but if Sunderland draw and the sides in sixth and seventh win, Wednesday will drop to seventh.