As far as Chris Waddle is concerned, three is the magic number for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls had set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation in the opening weeks of the Championship season, but three consecutive league defeats with nine goals conceded and none scored prompted a tactical rethink, and manager Danny Rohl rejigged things into a 3-4-3 shape for Saturday's game at home to Queens Park Rangers.

Although it was not reflected in the 1-1 scoreline, it was a much-improved performance at Hillsborough.

So whilst there will be plenty of personnel changes for Tuesday's League Cup third round trip to League One Blackpool, Waddle is hoping the formation stays the same.

When it came to how he set his sides up, Rohl was very flexible in last season’s Championship, but from mid-February onwards he fielded three central defenders more often than not. On Saturday, Liam Palmer and Akin Famewo were handed their first league starts of the season to play either side of Michael Ihiekwe in the heart of the defence.

The new shape played to the strengths of Marvin Johnson, who impressed as another kicking off a Championship game for the first time this season, in his case at wing-back.

"I think those defeats probably gave Danny Rohl a bit of food for thought in terms of his tactical approach," said the former winger, who made 127 appearances for the most successful Owls team of modern times between 1992 and 1996, and also played for Bradford City in 1996-97.

"Last season, they kept it pretty tight and Rohl was on a roll. He got the belief into the team, he got confidence in the players, and they were working ever so hard. He played three at the back and they were solid."

TACTICAL CHANGE: Sheffield Wednesday’s manager Danny Rohl was forced into a rethink about the OWls' most effective formation after a short losing run in the Championship Picture: Nigel French/PA

When he took the Hillsborough job in October 2023, Rohl inherited a team that had made a record-breakingly awful start to the season with just three points from their opening 11 games, and as a result spent the whole campaign fighting relegation, something the Owls successfully managed.

Rohl admitted at the time that circumstances forced him to make compromises in the way he played, and the expectation is that this season that will no longer be the case.

Having shown play-off form since December and overhauled the squad in the summer, expectations were high for this season, even more so after they started it with a 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle – too high in the eyes of forward Josh Windass.

But one of the most technically-gifted attacking players to wear the blue-and-white stripes says the need for a solid foundation remains fundamental.

HILLSBOROUGH LEGEND: Chris Waddle playing for Sheffield Wednesday against Sheffield United United in the 1991 FA Cup semi-final at Wembley

Waddle was a key part of the England team which reached the 1990 World Cup semi-finals after famously switching to three central defenders in the group stage.

"I think he (Rohl) needed to go back to that approach," he said, via casinoaaps.com. "Make your team hard to beat in the first instance and build from there.

"He started the season with a very attack-minded approach. The problem is, there are a few players in the team that have been inconsistent. You’re not sure what you’re going to get from them game to game, which isn’t good in the Championship

"The Championship is an unforgiving league – two games a week, it’s a slog. When momentum is against you, life is difficult. I think it’s baby steps now and getting that confidence back in the team. That starts with a strong foundation.

TACTICAL SWITCH: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

"We would all love to play sexy football, but this league is about results. It’s a grind. He can still get the Owls into the play-offs by playing with three at the back, no one is going to mark him down for it.

"He would have spent time thinking about QPR over the international break. I was pleased to see him change his approach, and I think we’ll see a Sheffield Wednesday team that is harder to beat in the coming weeks."

For his part, Rohl felt the team looked much better against the Rs, although he believed that was as much down to individual mindsets as the way the players were laid out.

"The balance was much better, we had workers on the pitch and guys who want to run, like to run, players who are listening to what we want to do, players on the pitch who stay with the matchplan instead of making their own matchplan and it was good to see," said the German, who must check on Johnson, who suffered cramp late in the game, ahead of the trip to Bloomfield Road.

"I told my players I want to see them invest and pay a big price to be part of this team.

"You have to pay into it.

DEFENSIVE CHANGE: Sheffield Wednesday's Akin Famewo made his first Championship start of the season against Queens Park Rangers

"You cannot just expect to be part of the team or to just play nice in this league. Against Millwall we missed a lot of things beside the tactics. On Saturday we did those things.

"I'll take that and I'm convinced if we perform like this in the next weeks, the next win will come."