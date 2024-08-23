Why Danny Rohl thinks Sheffield Wednesday is an attractive destination for Premier League loanees

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 17:00 BST
Danny Rohl says Premier League clubs now recognise Sheffield Wednesday as a good place to send their best young talents – a theory he is likely to put to the test in the coming week.

The German has a deserved reputation as one of European football's brightest coaches for the way he turned the Owls from seemingly relegation certainties to Championship survivors in his first months in senior management.

The 35-year-old did not simply do it with pragmatic football as a Tony Pulis, Sam Allardyce or Neil Warnock might be expected to, but with a style which leant heavily on his time on the coaching staffs of RB Leipzig, Southampton, Bayern Munich and Germany, and made us of a mixture of youthful and experienced players.

The Owls have loaned goalkeeper James Beadle from Brighton and Hove Albion for a second transfer window running, and Rohl hopes to borrow more young Premier League talents before the 11pm August 30 deadline.

BEADLE'S ABOUT: Sheffield Wednesday have loaned Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper James Beadle for a second timeBEADLE'S ABOUT: Sheffield Wednesday have loaned Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper James Beadle for a second time
He thinks clubs will be more receptive to loaning players his way this season.

"Our attacking football is a key reason why clubs want to bring players here because they see we want to play forward, we want to keep the ball, we want to make chances and I think this is more attractive for the development of players than if we play a different way," said Rohl.

"They recognise that we have developed and improved players. For example (Djiedi) Gassama when I arrived was never in the squad, (Anthony) Musaba was not at the same level level.

"When I look at my players, even the more players who are a little bit more experienced have improved. This is fantastic and I think everybody recognises this."

Rohl said this week loans might be the only way he can access the quality of player he wants to add to his squad.

