'Shocked' - Danny Rohl lifts lid on Sheffield Wednesday dressing room's reaction to 6-2 defeat to Watford
An assured first-half display from the Owls had the Hillsborough faithful in confident mood, with frustration only being shown towards referee Sam Allison.
However, Wednesday lost control of the game in spectacular fashion following the restart, leaking five goals and only hitting back once.
Rohl said: “I think they’re [the players] shocked. They didn’t understand the second half. I’m not sure but if you ask all the supporters in the stadium, after the first half, nobody would bet on his result.
“It shows that on one side, we ran a good way, but it showed on the other side, how quickly it goes in the Championship. It’s about 90 minutes and more, not 45 minutes.
“At half-time, I was convinced and had no doubt that we would take something. I was convinced that we would win this game, by the team in the first half.
“I think all the data for possession, chances, set-pieces, we were much, much better than the opponent. But that’s football. You play against a team from the top eight position, and you make individual mistakes, it’s hard to take.”
Within 15 minutes of the restart, Wednesday had conceded two penalties. The first was converted by Tom Ince, before Vakoun Bayo stepped home to steer home the second.
Bayo compounded Wednesday’s misery with three extra goals, taking his tally for the afternoon to four.
Rohl said: “There was just six minutes between the two penalties, it gives us a big, big knock. And then we never come back. We tried and we lose our structure. It’s hard to take. We are feeling in shock and disappointed.”