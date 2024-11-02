Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl believes his players were left “shocked” by the manner of their 6-2 defeat to Watford.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An assured first-half display from the Owls had the Hillsborough faithful in confident mood, with frustration only being shown towards referee Sam Allison.

However, Wednesday lost control of the game in spectacular fashion following the restart, leaking five goals and only hitting back once.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rohl said: “I think they’re [the players] shocked. They didn’t understand the second half. I’m not sure but if you ask all the supporters in the stadium, after the first half, nobody would bet on his result.

“It shows that on one side, we ran a good way, but it showed on the other side, how quickly it goes in the Championship. It’s about 90 minutes and more, not 45 minutes.

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 6-2 by Watford. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

“At half-time, I was convinced and had no doubt that we would take something. I was convinced that we would win this game, by the team in the first half.

“I think all the data for possession, chances, set-pieces, we were much, much better than the opponent. But that’s football. You play against a team from the top eight position, and you make individual mistakes, it’s hard to take.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within 15 minutes of the restart, Wednesday had conceded two penalties. The first was converted by Tom Ince, before Vakoun Bayo stepped home to steer home the second.

Bayo compounded Wednesday’s misery with three extra goals, taking his tally for the afternoon to four.