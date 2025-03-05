Former Sheffield Wednesday frontman Saido Berahino was once a lethal Premier League marksman.

In the 2014/15 season, he struck 20 goals in 45 appearances for West Bromwich Albion and had the world taking note of his talents.

Tottenham Hotspur held a strong interest in securing the services of the forward, who looked destined for a career in the England national team.

However. the downward spiral that was to follow has become a cautionary tale told to young players across the country.

Saido Berahino now plies his trade in Slovenia. | BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

He last played in England for Wednesday, in the third tier, and currently plies his trade in the Slovenian Second League with NK Tabor Sežana.

Speaking to SportsBoom, the 31-year-old has explained how younger players can avoid following in his footsteps.

"My advice to young players is to avoid getting into comfort zones,” he said. “They should know that there will always be someone better than them and the best way to remain at the top is working hard throughout and listening.

“You can be talented, but you will never produce your best if you don't work hard. [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo have managed to remain at the top and relevant for long through hard work and discipline.

“Footballers should shun the culture of cutting through the corners. Young players should be encouraged to trust the process and build their careers day by day."

Saido Berahino made 36 appearances in Sheffield Wednesday colours. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Despite representing England at various youth levels, the former Stoke City man has since pledged his allegiance to Burundi.

He now has his sights set on an international comeback after making a return to club football in Slovenia.

"Once you hit 30, it is difficult to return to the top level especially if you have been out of touch for some time,” he said. “I am, however, training hard with a club that understands me well.