'Shut your mouths and work': Michael Duff on transformed Huddersfield Town mentality after seventh home win in row

HUDDERSFIELD Town head coach Michael Duff has hailed the mentality of his galvanised Terriers side for keeping their mouths shut and working after extending their unbeaten league sequence to eight matches with a 1-0 Roses win over Wigan Athletic.

The only goal of a hard-fought game arrived on 53 minutes and it was a poignant one.

It arrived from an unlikely source in defender Ollie Turton, who fired home his first goal for the club since joining in 2021.

It came against the side against whom he suffered a serious knee injury in early 2022.

The victory moved Town up to fourth spot as they recorded a seventh successive home win in all competitions.

After a difficult period at the end of the summer and start of the autumn, where they lost seven games out of eight in league and cup, Town are now showing the right type of consistency.

They have won eight of their last 11 matches in all competitions, losing just once.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Duff, whose side visit Mansfield on Saturday, said: “There were a lot of home truths during that bad run and sometimes, you are better having that bad run early.

"It exposes some things that you didn’t know were there. We thought some things were there so it showed a few things we thought we knew – and it showed a few things we didn’t like and didn’t know.

"The players’ mentality has changed. We have not made them better players in the last six weeks.

"I have not become a better manager and the coaching sessions haven’t changed and the information and training.

"The only thing that has changed is their mentality and you start winning games. Hopefully, they start believing in what you are saying.