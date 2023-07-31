Iliman Ndiaye is seemingly on his way out of Sheffield United.

Ndiaye and former Blades loanee James McAtee were responsible for much of the creativity in last season’s promotion-winning Championship campaign, yet neither look set to be available to Paul Heckingbottom when the season begins.

Supporters could be forgiven for worries over where the creativity will come from next season and the transfer market may need to be raided in order to ease these concerns.

Here are six creative attackers Sheffield United could potentially target to fill the Ndiaye-shaped hole.

Ilias Chair

The Moroccon maverick is a much more refined attacking midfielder than he was when he first emerged on the scene at Queens Park Rangers four years ago. A tricky player gifted at finding pockets of space, the 25-year-old can operate on both flanks as well as in behind a forward.

Jesse Lingard

Free agent Lingard is unlikely to be among the cheapest options the Blades could pluck for when it comes to salary, but he is a danger to defenders on his day. Any club that can help the 30-year-old rediscover the form he showed on loan at West Ham United will have a serious threat on their hands.

Manuel Lanzini

Another free agent, Lanzini would offer trickery and experience in abundance. At 30, the Argentine is arguably far from over the hill and could prove tempting to clubs on the hunt for creativity.

Zian Flemming

The Blades have been linked with the Millwall man, who may be ready for the top flight after emerging as one of the Championship’s most exciting attackers last season.

Hannibal Mejbri

An undeniably gifted attacking midfielder, Mejbri gained plenty of senior experience on loan at Birmingham City last season. After his learning curve at St Andrew’s, a top flight spell may be just what he needs and a loan move to Bramall Lane could suit all parties.

Cole Palmer