Southampton 'looking at' Sunderland star previously linked with Sheffield United and Liverpool
Patterson has spent the last two years as Sunderland’s number one in the Championship, developing at a rapid rate during that period of time. His exploits between the sticks have led to links with Premier League giants including Liverpool.
Sheffield United have also been credited with interest in the 24-year-old, who they were reporting planning an £8m swoop for last month. According to transfer reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Patterson is now being looked at by Southampton.
Russell Martin’s men are set to return to the Premier League for the 2024/25 campaign, having spent a season back in the Championship. To seal their return to the top flight, the Saints defeated Leeds United in the play-off final at Wembley.
Gavin Bazunu initially had the number one spot at St Mary’s but was ruled out with a long-term injury, meaning Alex McCarthy picked up the baton. The experienced stopper started at Wembley, although has been reported to have admirers himself.
Southampton reportedly do not want to continue relying on McCarthy as Bazunu continues to recuperate. Sunderland are said to want between £15m and £20m for Patterson, while the Saints would reportedly like to do business for half of those prices.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.