Southampton are reportedly eyeing Sheffield United-linked Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Patterson has spent the last two years as Sunderland’s number one in the Championship, developing at a rapid rate during that period of time. His exploits between the sticks have led to links with Premier League giants including Liverpool.

Sheffield United have also been credited with interest in the 24-year-old, who they were reporting planning an £8m swoop for last month. According to transfer reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Patterson is now being looked at by Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russell Martin’s men are set to return to the Premier League for the 2024/25 campaign, having spent a season back in the Championship. To seal their return to the top flight, the Saints defeated Leeds United in the play-off final at Wembley.

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson was linked with Sheffield United last month. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Gavin Bazunu initially had the number one spot at St Mary’s but was ruled out with a long-term injury, meaning Alex McCarthy picked up the baton. The experienced stopper started at Wembley, although has been reported to have admirers himself.