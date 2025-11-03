After a dismal 2024/25 Premier League campaign that ended in relegation, Southampton fans were desperate for a promotion tilt in the Championship.

The highly-regarded Will Still was placed in charge and hopes were high, especially considering the calibre of players at his disposal.

However, after just two wins in 13 league games, Still has been relieved of his duties with the Saints sat 21st in the table.

Fellow coaches Rubén Martinez, Clément Lemaitre and Carl Martin have also moved on. In the interim, Southampton will be led by Under-21s head coach Tonda Eckert.

Southampton’s group technical director Johannes Spors said: “Will is a great person who gave everything to try and improve performances and results.

“Ultimately that process has taken longer than any of us would have liked. By making a change now we believe it gives us the best chance of turning things around this season and climbing back up the league table.

“I would like to thank Will, Rubén, Clément and Carl for their efforts and wish them well for the future.”

Here is an early look at the BetVictor favourites for the Southampton job - with some familiar faces featured.