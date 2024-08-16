Southampton 'working' on deal to sign ex-Sheffield United and Middlesbrough man from Aston Villa
Archer left Villa in a permanent deal last summer, completing a move to Sheffield United for a reported £18.5m. However, due to a clause in his deal, Villa were obligated to buy him back when Sheffield United were relegated to the Championship.
Despite initial reports suggesting he would be loaned out, it appears Archer could be set for another permanent Villa Park exit. According to The Athletic, Southampton are working to take Archer to St Mary’s.
The clubs are said to be in talks over a permanent switch, with the situation understood to be advancing. If a deal is pushed over the line, it would present Archer with another opportunity to prove his worth in the Premier League.
He has struggled for first-team opportunities at Villa and was loaned out on three separate occasions during his first spell with the club. His first temporary move took him to Solihull Moors, in the fifth tier of English football.
Moves to Preston North End and Middlesbrough followed, with Archer catching the eye with his exploits in front of goal in the Championship. He was deemed a coup for the Blades when he arrived in South Yorkshire last summer but managed just four goals for the club.
Earlier this summer, the 22-year-old was linked with AFC Bournemouth, but it now appears Southampton are closing in on his signature.
The Saints have been busy in the transfer window since securing promotion back to the Premier League, hitting double figures for senior signings.
