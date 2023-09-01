Spots for Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Hull City stars in England under-21 squad
A 23-man squad has been named by boss Lee Carsley ahead of a UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifying clash with Luxembourg.
Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell has been included, as has Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney and Hull City loanee Liam Delap.
Hackney’s call-up is particularly significant, as he has previously represented Scotland at under-21 level.
The young Lions were crowned European champions this year and will have their eyes on the prize once again as qualifying for the next edition of the tournament begins.
Here is the squad in full.
Goalkeepers: James Beadle (Oxford United, loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Sam Tickle (Wigan Athletic), James Trafford (Burnley)
Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United), Callum Doyle (Leicester City, loan from Manchester City), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton, loan from Manchester City), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Millwall, loan from Arsenal), Josh Wilson-Esbrand (Stade de Reims, loan from Manchester City), Nathan Wood (Swansea City)
Midfielders: Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), James McAtee (Manchester City), Charlie Patino (Swansea City, loan from Arsenal), Aaron Ramsey (Burnley)
Forwards: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund), Liam Delap (Hull City, loan from Manchester City), Sam Edozie (Southampton), Sam Iling-Junior (Juventus), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Dane Scarlett (Ipswich Town, loan from Tottenham Hotspur)