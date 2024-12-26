Steve Evans claimed he is “searching inside for answers” after watching his Rotherham United side beaten 1-0 by Wigan Athletic.

Babajide Adeeko struck on the stroke of half-time to put the Latics ahead and the Millers could not produce a response.

It marked a second successive defeat for Evans’ men, who were beaten by Mansfield Town before Christmas.

Evans said: “I think it’s a difficult one to assess. To be walking up the tunnel at half-time and they are 1-0 up is a tough one to take. We got the shape and system right and had a lot of the play.

“We limited them to counter-attacking, but you can’t miss the level of chance that we did. It was a good piece of skill by the Wigan boy on the touchline, but then we don’t defend properly for their goal.

Steve Evans' Rotherham United were beaten by Wigan Athletic at home. | Tony Johnson

“We huffed and puffed and we had to just gamble really. You have to get the fine margins in your favour and we are not doing that.

“You have to make your own luck in this game. I am searching inside for answers myself. It’s congested and tight in the league. Confidence plays a major part.”

Rotherham were among the sides tipped to challenge for promotion from League One this season, but have found life back in the third tier tough.