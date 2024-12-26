Steve Evans 'searching inside for answers' after Rotherham United's defeat to Wigan Athletic
Babajide Adeeko struck on the stroke of half-time to put the Latics ahead and the Millers could not produce a response.
It marked a second successive defeat for Evans’ men, who were beaten by Mansfield Town before Christmas.
Evans said: “I think it’s a difficult one to assess. To be walking up the tunnel at half-time and they are 1-0 up is a tough one to take. We got the shape and system right and had a lot of the play.
“We limited them to counter-attacking, but you can’t miss the level of chance that we did. It was a good piece of skill by the Wigan boy on the touchline, but then we don’t defend properly for their goal.
“We huffed and puffed and we had to just gamble really. You have to get the fine margins in your favour and we are not doing that.
“You have to make your own luck in this game. I am searching inside for answers myself. It’s congested and tight in the league. Confidence plays a major part.”
Rotherham were among the sides tipped to challenge for promotion from League One this season, but have found life back in the third tier tough.
Their latest defeat has left them 18th in the League One table, four points above the relegation zone and 11 adrift of the play-offs.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.