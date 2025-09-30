Former Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Steven Fletcher has retired from playing.

The 38-year-old has called time on a career that spanned over 20 years and started at Hibernian in 2004.

After starring for Hibs in his native Scotland, Fletcher went on to represent an array of clubs including Burnley and Stoke City.

He spent four years in South Yorkshire, scoring 38 goals and registering nine assists in 136 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday between 2016 and 2020.

Fletcher helped the Owls reach the Championship play-offs in 2017, but failed to fire the club into the top six in any of his subsequent seasons.

Having left Wrexham at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, the seasoned marksman has decided to hang up his boots.

Steven Fletcher represented Sheffield Wednesday between 2016 and 2020. | George Wood/Getty Images

Steven Fletcher bids farewell to football

In a farewell statement issued via Instagram, he said: “After a lot of thought, I feel the time is right to retire from football. It’s not an easy decision because this game has been my life since I was a boy, but I know in my heart it’s the right moment to close this chapter.

“When I look back, I feel nothing but pride and gratitude. From starting out at Hibs to the journeys with Burnley, Wolves, Sunderland, Marseille, Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke, Dundee United and finishing at Wrexham every club has shaped me and given me memories I’ll never forget. I want to thank all the fans who supported me along the way your passion and backing meant the world.

“Pulling on the Scotland shirt was also one of the greatest honours of my career. To represent my country and share the pitch with so many talented lads is something I’ll always treasure. Those moments stay with you forever.

“I owe so much to all my managers and coaches, who taught me lessons not just about football but about life, and to every teammate I’ve shared a dressing room with I’ve been lucky to call so many of you friends.

Steven Fletcher counts Sunderland among his former clubs. | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

“But above all, I want to thank my family. My wife and kids have been my biggest strength through all the highs and the tough times too the moves, the injuries, the sacrifices.

“I also want to give special thanks to my mum and my sister, who have been there for me every step of the way, and to my agent Scott Fisher, who has guided and supported me throughout my career. None of this would have been possible without their love, loyalty and encouragement, and I’ll always be grateful.