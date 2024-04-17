Stevenage, who have two games left to play in League One this season, were recently rocked by Rotherham United’s swoop for their manager. Evans left to return to the New York Stadium nearly a decade on from the end of his first Millers reign.

Former Rotherham and Cardiff City forward Alex Revell has been handed the reins on a temporary basis, although Stevenage will need a permanent figure to lead the club into the 2023/24 campaign.

Gareth Ainsworth was sacked by QPR earlier on in the season. Image: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Ainsworth, who has been out of work since he was sacked by QPR earlier on in the season, has emerged as the BetVictor favourite for the role at 2/1. He sits above second-favourite Scott Lindsey, priced at 5/1, and third-favourite Michael Duff, priced at 6/1.

Duff was also dismissed by a Championship club earlier on in the season, losing his job at Swansea City just months after swapping South Yorkshire for Wales. He had previously been in charge of Barnsley and had steered the club to the League One play-off final.