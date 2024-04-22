Stevenage next manager: Former Rotherham United, Cardiff City and MK Dons man emerges among favourites for job
The League One outfit were recently rocked by the sudden departure of Steve Evans, who left to seal a shock return to Rotherham United. He took charge of the Millers at the weekend, overseeing a 0-0 draw with Birmingham City.
Revell, who played under Evans during his first Rotherham reign, has stepped into the role of interim manager at the Lamex Stadium having worked alongside Evans as a first-team coach.
He was in the dugout at the weekend, leading Stevenage as they picked up a 1-1 draw away at Oxford United. The 40-year-old has now emerged among the favourites to land the Stevenage gig on a permanent basis, sitting as the third-favourite in BetVictor’s list of favourites at 8/1.
Ahead of Revell at 5/1 is Scott Lindsey, while former Wycombe Wanderers and Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth sits top of the list at 2/1.
Revell has previously led Stevenage but was relieved of his duties in November 2021. He later returned to work within the club’s academy before moving back into the senior set-up.
A well-travelled forward in his playing days, Revell represented the likes of Cardiff, MK Dons and Wigan Athletic before hanging up his boots in 2020.
