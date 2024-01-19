Devante Cole scored his fourth goal in as many games for Barnsley in midweek but when it comes to matchwinners, captain Jordan Williams insists they are more than just a one-man band.

And although the 24-year-old is yet to weigh in himself this season, his recent move to centre-back has given the Reds a new attacking dimension ahead of the first of two big games against play-off rivals.

Fifth-placed Barnsley's next two games are at seventh-placed Stevenage on Saturday and sixth-placed Oxford United on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They go into them 10 matches unbeaten – in better shape than Steve Evans' side, who are having a wobble of three defeats in their last five games and only two wins in seven.

Williams does not hold much store by that, but feels too much is being asked of Cole, who scored his 16th goal of 2023-24 in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Carlisle United.

"It's not just about the (starting) strikers getting goals, throughout the team there's goals – in the defence, midfield, the strikers and people coming off the bench to win games. We don't just have to rely on one person to win us the game."

And whilst the centre-backs are not really backing up Williams' assertion – no one has more than one league goal this season – he made Cole's equaliser and got forward to help win midfielder Herbie Kane's decisive penalty in midweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A wing-back by preference, putting him on the right of a back three has given Barnsley the sort of attacking thrust from deep Liam Kitching used to provide from the other side.

NEW ROLE: Barnsley captain Jordan Williams has been playing at centre-back recently

"Some aspects of the game I can definitely improve on but it was good to step forward on Tuesday and get an assist," said Williams. "That side of it is good, some of the defensive side I can probably work on.”

The midweek win – more reliant on character than quality – has set the side up well for a big day at Broadhall Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's going to be a tough game but one we'll be ready for," said Williams. "We just have to battle.