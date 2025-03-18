Stoke City’s former Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson has reportedly attracted Premier League interest.

In a dismal 2023/24 campaign for Rotherham, the Swedish goalkeeper was a shining light with his consistently excellent displays between the sticks.

The 26-year-old’s stock has continued to soar, despite the underwhelming nature of his current club’s season.

Viktor Johansson has starred for Stoke City this season. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

According to Swedish outlet Sport Bladet, AFC Bournemouth have set their sights on the talented stopper.

The Cherries are said to be keen on recruiting Johansson in the summer - but could face competition from overseas.

Serie A outfit Como, led by Premier League legend Cesc Fabregas, have also been credited with interest in the Sweden international.

Como are believed to have targeted Johansson in the winter window, only to find Stoke unwilling to part with their coveted goalkeeper.

Rotherham were the first professional club to trust Johansson at senior level, with Aston Villa and Leicester City having failed to give him a breakthrough.

Viktor Johansson was a popular figure at Rotherham United. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

His only taste of regular football at first-team level had come in the National League North, with Alfreton Town during a loan spell.