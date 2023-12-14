Stoke City have reportedly held talks with former Sheffield United, Leeds United and Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom about becoming their new manager.

The 46-year-old recently lost his job as manager of Sheffield United and has been replaced by Chris Wilder at Bramall Lane. He was listed as an early favourite to take charge of Sunderland but could end up elsewhere in the second tier.

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, the Potters have held initial talks with Heckingbottom. Discussions with John Eustace and Michael Beale are also said to have taken place.

Eustace has been out of work since departing Birmingham City, while Beale is yet to return to the dugout following his Rangers exit.

Paul Heckingbottom was recently sacked by Sheffield United. Image: James Gill/Getty Images

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Percy said: “Stoke have held initial talks with a number of candidates including John Eustace, Michael Beale and Paul Heckingbottom. Blackburn’s Jon Dahl Tomasson admired, plus a number of other contenders from UK and abroad. Usual process, very early stages.”

Stoke are currently being led on an interim basis by Paul Gallagher, a former Sheffield United loanee. They currently sit 19th in the Championship table, just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Heckingbottom struggled in the Championship during his Leeds tenure. but his reputation grew quickly while he was in charge of Sheffield United in the second tier.