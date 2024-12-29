Pelach had only taken the reins three months prior, with his previous experience of management in England provided by stints as Huddersfield’s interim boss.

Stoke’s chairman John Coates said: “Narcis has our thanks for his around-the-clock endeavours during his time with the club. He is a great person and a talented coach with a relentless work ethic and a bright future. He departs Stoke City with my very best wishes.

“I would also like to thank our fans for the outstanding way they got behind the team against Leeds United on Boxing Day, and for their continuing and unwavering support.”

Ryan Shawcross, a Potters icon, has taken temporary charge of the Potters and will have assistance from Dean Whitehead, Alex Morris and Darren Behcet.

