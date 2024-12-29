Stoke City next manager: Ex-Barnsley, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town and Southampton men among frontrunners

Published 29th Dec 2024, 10:13 BST
Updated 29th Dec 2024, 10:17 BST
Figures familiar with fans of Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough are among the frontrunners to fill the Stoke City vacancy.

The Potters recently relieved Narcis Pelach of his duties as head coach, wielding the axe following defeats to Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United over the festive period.

Pelach had only taken the reins three months prior, with his previous experience of management in England provided by stints as Huddersfield’s interim boss.

Stoke’s chairman John Coates said: “Narcis has our thanks for his around-the-clock endeavours during his time with the club. He is a great person and a talented coach with a relentless work ethic and a bright future. He departs Stoke City with my very best wishes.

“I would also like to thank our fans for the outstanding way they got behind the team against Leeds United on Boxing Day, and for their continuing and unwavering support.”

Ryan Shawcross, a Potters icon, has taken temporary charge of the Potters and will have assistance from Dean Whitehead, Alex Morris and Darren Behcet.

Here are the early BetVictor frontrunners to fill the Stoke vacancy.

A look at the early frontrunners for the Stoke City job.

1. Frontrunners for Stoke City job

A look at the early frontrunners for the Stoke City job. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

20/1

2. 12. Nathan Jones

20/1 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

16/1

3. 11. Michael Appleton

16/1 Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

16/1

4. 10. Darren Moore

16/1 Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

