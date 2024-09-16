Stoke City next manager: Former Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley men among early frontrunners

Managers familiar with fans of Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley are among the frontrunners to replace Steven Schumacher as Stoke City’s head coach.

The Potters have made an early change in the dugout, relieving the 40-year-old of his duties just five games into their Championship season. They had appointed the former Bradford City midfielder in December 2023, prising him from Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle.

He has been dismissed after overseeing three defeats in the club’s opening five games, the most recent of which came away at Oxford United at the weekend.

Stoke’s sporting director Jonathan Walters said: “My role as sporting director is to make tough decisions that serve the long-term interests of Stoke City. After ongoing discussions with John Coates, we feel the time is right for a change in direction to bring success to the club.

“We have a young, dynamic squad that is eager to develop and a clear vision of how to achieve success, and we hope to announce a new appointment shortly. We will need the fans, staff, and players united in support to achieve our goals. As always in football, these decisions are difficult, and we wish Steven and his staff all the best for the future.”

Ryan Shawcross and Alex Morris have taken the reins as caretakers but the Potters are now on the hunt for a permanent Schumacher successor. Here are the BonusCodeBets frontrunners to fill the vacancy.

1. Frontrunners for Stoke City job

28/1

2. 12. Tony Pulis

28/1 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

25/1

3. 11. Neil Warnock

25/1 Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

20/1

4. 10. Mick McCarthy

20/1 Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

