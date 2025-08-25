GRAHAM ALEXANDER has asked his Bradford City players for the same again in the League Cup, this time at Stoke City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The manager says he has no choice but to rotate his squad for Tuesday’s second-round tie.

But having knocked Blackburn Rovers out on their own turf in round one despite six alterations to his team, he sees no reason why they cannot beat Championship opposition once more. Defender Matthew Pennington agrees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if it would be more changes in the Potteries, Alexander said: "There has to be. We have to be true to the squad and look after the players. We've got another important league game on Saturday (at home to Wimbledon) and the cup's important to us as well.

CHANGES: Bradford City manager Graham Alexander (Image: Tony Johnson)

"We showed that at Blackburn with our performance. The players who came into the team did great and won a fantastic game against such a tough opponent.

"We have to do the same thing again against another Championship club with a fantastic squad and a top manager.

"But we have to use the squad."

The 2-1 victory at Blackburn, where both Bantams goals came in the first five minutes, has given experienced centre-back Pennington plenty of confidence his side can be in the third-round draw, when the 11 Premier League clubs involved in Europe join the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CONFIDENCE: Bradford City defender Matthew Pennington (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

“We’ve shown we can do it an away ground in the Championship,” he said. “There’s no reason why we can’t go to Stoke and do the same.

“We want to win every game and will go there with confidence.

“I’m sure we’ll have a big following again and we’re looking forward to it.”