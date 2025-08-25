Stoke City v Bradford City: Graham Alexander calls for same again despite planning team changes
The manager says he has no choice but to rotate his squad for Tuesday’s second-round tie.
But having knocked Blackburn Rovers out on their own turf in round one despite six alterations to his team, he sees no reason why they cannot beat Championship opposition once more. Defender Matthew Pennington agrees.
Asked if it would be more changes in the Potteries, Alexander said: "There has to be. We have to be true to the squad and look after the players. We've got another important league game on Saturday (at home to Wimbledon) and the cup's important to us as well.
"We showed that at Blackburn with our performance. The players who came into the team did great and won a fantastic game against such a tough opponent.
"We have to do the same thing again against another Championship club with a fantastic squad and a top manager.
"But we have to use the squad."
The 2-1 victory at Blackburn, where both Bantams goals came in the first five minutes, has given experienced centre-back Pennington plenty of confidence his side can be in the third-round draw, when the 11 Premier League clubs involved in Europe join the competition.
“We’ve shown we can do it an away ground in the Championship,” he said. “There’s no reason why we can’t go to Stoke and do the same.
“We want to win every game and will go there with confidence.
“I’m sure we’ll have a big following again and we’re looking forward to it.”
Both sides are unbeaten this season. Stoke, who needed penalties to see off Walsall in round one, are 100 per cent in their first three Championship games. Bradford have won four out of six.