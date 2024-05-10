Sunderland, Luton Town and Burnley have reportedly joined Sheffield Wednesday in the race to sign Leeds United winger Ian Poveda.

The tricky wideman is out of contract at Leeds this summer and does not appear to have a future at Elland Road. He finished the 2023/24 season on loan at Wednesday, quickly becoming a favourite among the Hillsborough faithful.

Wednesday are reportedly keen to make his move permanent this summer, although do not appear to be the only club sniffing around the 24-year-old. According to AS, Sunderland, Luton and Burnley have also taken a look at the Colombia international.

Poveda joined Leeds from Manchester City in January 2020, playing a bit-part role as the Whites sealed promotion to the Premier League. Although part of the Leeds squad for their first season back in the top flight, he was loaned out for the following two campaigns, to Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool respectively.

He returned to the Leeds fold under Daniel Farke but found minutes hard to come by. After being limited to cameo outings, he was allowed to seek pastures new in the winter window.