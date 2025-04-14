Sheffield United will reportedly have to fork out between £12m and £15m for Sunderland defender Dan Ballard.

The 25-year-old has linked with the Blades, although it has been claimed promotion will be required for Sheffield United to stand a chance of landing him.

Their hopes were dented at the weekend, when they fell to a shock defeat on the road against relegation-threatened Plymouth Argyle.

Chris Wilder is said to be keen on recruiting Ballard, who is currently involved in the same promotion race as Sheffield United.

Dan Ballard has been on Sunderland's books since 2022. | Mark Thompson/Getty Images

He is thought to be top of the club’s list of ‘old-school’ defenders, although promotion for Sunderland could scupper a deal.

His Sunderland side sit fourth in the Championship, seven points adrift of the third-placed Blades. It is believed he could be one of several players to depart the Stadium of Light if the Black Cats miss out on promotion.

A senior Northern Ireland international, Ballard is a product of Arsenal’s youth system and landed his first professional deal with the Gunners.

He failed to make a first-team breakthrough at the Emirates Stadium and after loan spells at Swindon Town, Blackpool and Millwall, joined Sunderland in 2022.