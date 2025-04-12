Nottingham Forest have reportedly slapped a £100m price tag on former Sheffield United star Morgan Gibbs-White amid interest from Manchester City.

The playmaker spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Bramall Lane while under contract at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He dazzled in South Yorkshire, contributing 12 goals and 10 assists over the course of 37 appearances.

Few expected the £42.5m move to Forest that followed but a fee once mocked by some now looks to have been money well spent.

He has flourished at the City Ground, helping Forest drive up the Premier League table and becoming an England international in the process.

Manchester City have been credited with interest in the 25-year-old as they prepare for life without the outgoing Kevin De Bruyne.

However, it appears Gibbs-White will not come cheap. According to talkSPORT, Forest have valued their talismanic creator at a staggering £100m.

Manchester City hit triple digits when they signed Jack Grealish from Manchester City in 2021, therefore a willingness to stump up the cash cannot be ruled out.

Gibbs-White has made a total of 110 appearances for Forest, scoring 16 goals and registering 27 assists.