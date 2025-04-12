Nottingham Forest slap '£100m price tag' on former Sheffield United playmaker amid Manchester City interest

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 12th Apr 2025, 10:31 BST
Nottingham Forest have reportedly slapped a £100m price tag on former Sheffield United star Morgan Gibbs-White amid interest from Manchester City.

The playmaker spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Bramall Lane while under contract at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He dazzled in South Yorkshire, contributing 12 goals and 10 assists over the course of 37 appearances.

Few expected the £42.5m move to Forest that followed but a fee once mocked by some now looks to have been money well spent.

Morgan Gibbs-White shone during his loan spell at Sheffield United. Morgan Gibbs-White shone during his loan spell at Sheffield United.
Morgan Gibbs-White shone during his loan spell at Sheffield United. | George Wood/Getty Images

He has flourished at the City Ground, helping Forest drive up the Premier League table and becoming an England international in the process.

Manchester City have been credited with interest in the 25-year-old as they prepare for life without the outgoing Kevin De Bruyne.

However, it appears Gibbs-White will not come cheap. According to talkSPORT, Forest have valued their talismanic creator at a staggering £100m.

Manchester City hit triple digits when they signed Jack Grealish from Manchester City in 2021, therefore a willingness to stump up the cash cannot be ruled out.

Manchester City broke the £100m mark to sign Jack Grealish in 2021. Manchester City broke the £100m mark to sign Jack Grealish in 2021.
Manchester City broke the £100m mark to sign Jack Grealish in 2021. | PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Gibbs-White has made a total of 110 appearances for Forest, scoring 16 goals and registering 27 assists.

He has also been linked with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and West Ham United during his time at Forest.

MORE: Sheffield United boss on Ryan One's future

