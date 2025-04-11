Sheffield United boss on Ryan One's future after Manchester United and Ipswich Town domino effect mooted
An exciting prodigy, One was plucked from Hamilton Academical in his native Scotland at the age of 17.
Now 18, One has racked up 14 senior appearances for Sheffield United and is believed to have an incredibly high ceiling.
Reporter Fabrizio Romano has claimed there is interest in the forward from Ipswich Town, who are struggling to hold on to their Premier League status.
He is believed to have been identified as a potential replacement for Liam Delap, who has been strongly linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.
However, Blades boss Chris Wilder has made his desire to retain the Scotland under-21 international very clear.
“Ryan has a huge future in front of him and his future is in a red and white shirt,” he said. “I have spoken to the owners about securing our best players and talking about contract situations and making sure we don’t run contracts down unless players don’t want to be here.
“But there’s been no one who has spoken about leaving this season and doesn’t want to be here.”
Wilder has shown a willingness to trust youth and has utilised an array of inexperienced players this term.
Oliver Arblaster was a regular fixture before being sidelined by injury, while the likes of Femi Seriki and Sydie Peck have featured prominently.
Sheffield United could even swap divisions with Ipswich this summer, with the Blades targeting promotion from the second tier and Tractor Boys in a precarious situation.
