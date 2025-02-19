Manchester United 'keen' on £40m-valued former Hull City star also eyed by Chelsea
The 22-year-old spent the 2023/24 season in Yorkshire, having been borrowed from Manchester City by Hull.
Although injury disrupted his time with the Tigers, he managed to establish himself as a firm favourite among fans at the MKM Stadium.
He left Manchester City permanently in the summer, joining newly-promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town for a reported £20m.
Having hit the ground running in the top flight, netting 10 goals in 24 appearances for the Tractor Boys, Delap has been linked with a move further up the table.
Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have both been credited with interest, as have Manchester United.
According to the i, the Red Devils are among the clubs interested in the young marksman. Chelsea are also said to be watching Delap, who could reportedly be secured a for a figure close to £40m.
Manchester United have also been linked with Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres, a player once targeted by Leeds United.
However, recent reports have suggested a move for the Sweden international may not materialise.
