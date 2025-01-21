Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea 'interested' in £40m former Hull City star

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 21st Jan 2025, 14:25 BST
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a move for ex-Hull City loanee Liam Delap - but could face competition from Chelsea.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan in Yorkshire, scoring eight goals in 32 appearances for the Tigers.

Manchester City sanctioned a permanent exit for the frontman in the summer, selling him to Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has been a revelation at Portman Road, notching eight goals in 22 outings and fuelling talk of interest from Chelsea.

Liam Delap spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Hull City from Manchester City.Liam Delap spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Hull City from Manchester City.
Liam Delap spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Hull City from Manchester City. | George Wood/Getty Images

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham are also weighing up a swoop for the England under-21s marksman.

Ipswich are said to be keen to retain Delap, slapping a £40m on his head as a minimum price tag. Despite their desire not to sell, the report claims money could well talk.

Tottenham have endured a woeful campaign but manager Ange Postecoglou is reportedly set to be backed with reinforcements.

The club are believed to be keen on recruiting new defenders, as well as a new forward option.

Related topics:Tottenham HotspurChelseaIpswich Town

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice