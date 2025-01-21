Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea 'interested' in £40m former Hull City star
The 21-year-old spent last season on loan in Yorkshire, scoring eight goals in 32 appearances for the Tigers.
Manchester City sanctioned a permanent exit for the frontman in the summer, selling him to Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town.
He has been a revelation at Portman Road, notching eight goals in 22 outings and fuelling talk of interest from Chelsea.
According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham are also weighing up a swoop for the England under-21s marksman.
Ipswich are said to be keen to retain Delap, slapping a £40m on his head as a minimum price tag. Despite their desire not to sell, the report claims money could well talk.
Tottenham have endured a woeful campaign but manager Ange Postecoglou is reportedly set to be backed with reinforcements.
The club are believed to be keen on recruiting new defenders, as well as a new forward option.
