Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea 'interested' in £40m former Hull City star

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a move for ex-Hull City loanee Liam Delap - but could face competition from Chelsea.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan in Yorkshire, scoring eight goals in 32 appearances for the Tigers.

Manchester City sanctioned a permanent exit for the frontman in the summer, selling him to Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town.

He has been a revelation at Portman Road, notching eight goals in 22 outings and fuelling talk of interest from Chelsea.

Liam Delap spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Hull City from Manchester City. | George Wood/Getty Images

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham are also weighing up a swoop for the England under-21s marksman.

Ipswich are said to be keen to retain Delap, slapping a £40m on his head as a minimum price tag. Despite their desire not to sell, the report claims money could well talk.

Tottenham have endured a woeful campaign but manager Ange Postecoglou is reportedly set to be backed with reinforcements.