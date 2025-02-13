Manchester United are unlikely to sign former Leeds United target Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon, a report has claimed.

The 26-year-old last plied his trade in English football with Coventry City, sending his stock soaring with his exploits for the Sky Blues.

A raft of English clubs were linked with a swoop for his services, including Leeds, West Ham United and Everton.

Leeds’ former director of football, Victor Orta, later conceded he was unwilling to stump up £11.7m for the marksman, who reports have suggested is now valued at around £70m.

Manchester United are among the clubs to have been linked with Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres. | PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

In November, Orta said: “When I was at Leeds United I didn’t want to give €14m [£11.7m] for him. Cases like that of Gyokeres are the good surprises that football gives us, those things that we cannot measure.”

He instead joined Sporting and his stunning form in Portugal has fuelled talk of interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Athletic, however, have claimed a reunion with his former Sporting boss Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford is unlikely.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim managed Viktor Gyokeres in Portugal. | PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Former Hull City loanee Liam Delap, now of Ipswich Town, is thought to be a more plausible target for the Red Devils.

He joined the Tractor Boys from Manchester City in the summer, making an impressively smooth transition to life at Portman Road.