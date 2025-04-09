Manchester City are reportedly set to consider a former Sheffield United star as a replacement for outgoing playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a decade of service to the Premier League giants, De Bruyne will seek pastures new upon the expiry of his contract in the summer.

He has cemented his status as one of the most gifted players to have graced England’s top flight and will leave the Etihad Stadium with six Premier League titles on his CV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filling his boots will be no mean feet but if Manchester City are to emerge as title challengers next season, someone will need to step up.

Kevin De Bruyne is set to leave Manchester City in the summer. | DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

According to The Athletic, Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White is under consideration as an heir.

The reigning Premier League champions were linked with the playmaker back in September and Gibbs-White has also been reported as a target for the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United in the past.

A familiar face in South Yorkshire, the 25-year-old spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Sheffield United from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He completed a permanent move to Forest in the summer of 2022 and has gone from strength to strength at the City Ground.

This season, he has registered five goals and nine assists in the Premier League. He has also broken into the England senior squad after starring for the Three Lions at various youth levels.

Morgan Gibbs-White spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Sheffield United. | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Also believed to be under consideration is Florian Wirtz, a talismanic figure for Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

However, it remains to be seen whether Manchester City choose to sign a like-for-like replacement or challenge an existing player to plug the gap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Foden is a playmaker by trade and has been tipped as the long-term successor to De Bruyne for years.