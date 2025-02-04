Sunderland confirm loan capture of forward courted by Hull City and Blackburn Rovers

Liverpool prodigy Jayden Danns has been unveiled by Sunderland, despite talk of interest from Hull City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forward has been tipped for a bright future at Anfield but faces stern competition for minutes in Arne Slot’s star-studded squad.

Hull were linked with a late loan swoop for Danns, as were Championship promotion hopefuls Blackburn Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayden Danns is well thought of at Liverpool. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Black Cats managed to get a deal over the line and have now confirmed the temporary addition of Danns to their ranks.

He will spend the rest of the season with the club, although will be made to wait for his debut by a back injury.

He said: “This is my first loan move and a chance to prove myself, so I’m very appreciative of the opportunity and I’m grateful to the club for placing their faith in me. I’ve done my research and the team is incredible, so this feels like the right step.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m disappointed that I will be unable to do that straightaway, but I’m proud to have joined the club and I will work hard throughout this period to ensure I can return to action and play my part.”

Football is in the forward’s DNA, as the son of former Huddersfield Town and FC Halifax Town midfielder Neil Danns.

Jayden Danns will spend the rest of the season at Sunderland. | Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Jayden is an extremely talented player, who fits the profile we were searching for.

“His availability was always going to be determined late in the window due to Liverpool’s schedule and the demand for him was high, so we worked extremely hard to secure the player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s unfortunate that the medical process highlighted an issue that ultimately requires Jayden to take a period of rest. Despite this, he remained highly motivated to come to Sunderland and as such we agreed to collaborate with Liverpool to ensure there is an opportunity for him to join us at a later date.